HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leslye Headland to helm Netflix’s ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ film adaptation

‘Russian Doll’ co-creator Headland will direct the project from a script adapted by writer Liz Tigelaar

June 30, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

PTI
Leslye Headland

Leslye Headland | Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer

Streaming service Netflix has roped in filmmaker Leslye Headland to tackle the film adaptation of the popular novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

ALSO READ
‘The Famous Five’ series adaptation in works at BBC; Nicolas Winding Refn to helm

Headland, known for feature films Bachelorette and Sleeping with Other People as well as the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, will direct the project from a script adapted by writer Liz Tigelaar, a press release stated.

Penned by author Taylor Jenkins Reid, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was published in 2017 and tells the story of the fictional Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo.

"In a long awaited interview with a young journalist, Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages, and as she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her," the official synopsis of the film read.

ALSO READ
Wes Anderson says his ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ adaptation is only 37 minutes long

The movie will be produced by Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Reid will executive produce alongside Margaret Chernin.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.