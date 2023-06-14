Coming to Apple TV+: Idris Elba’s ‘Hijack’, Brie Larson’s ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, and more

June 14, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

The Snoopy Show (season three) - June 9

The world’s most famous beagle is back again for his close-up! Dig into new adventures with Snoopy, along with his best pal, Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gang in season three of the beloved kids & family series, “The Snoopy Show.”

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, “The Snoopy Show” is directed by Rob Boutilier (“Snoopy in Space,” “Kid vs. Kat”), and executive produced by Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz and Mark Evestaff.

Swagger (season two) - June 23

Inspired by Kevin Durant’s experiences, “Swagger” is the acclaimed and emotional sports drama from creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood. “Swagger” explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and “the game within the game.” Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. Season two welcomes back returning stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson and Sean Baker, and adds newcomers Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

Executive produced by Bythewood, Kevin Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman, and inspired by NBA superstar Durant’s experiences in the world of youth basketball, the series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema.

Hijack - June 28

“Hijack” is the upcoming, high-octane thriller starring and executive produced by SAG Award-winner and Emmy Award-nominee Idris Elba (“Luther”), and created by George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) and Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “Truth Seekers”), who also wrote and lead directed the series respectively.

Told in real-time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as ‘Sam Nelson,’ an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play the role of ‘Zahra Gahfoor,’ a counter-terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation. The seven-part series also stars Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award-winner Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”), Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

The Afterparty (season two) - July 12

From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, the 10-episode second season will introduce new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

Foundation (season two) - July 14

The epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer returns for its 10-episode second season two on Friday, July 14, with one episode followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, “Foundation” season two picks up than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Also starring returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, season two of “Foundation” introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.

Stephen Curry: Underrated - July 21

Apple Original Films and A24 present the highly anticipated, critically acclaimed documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks. An Official Sundance Film Festival selection, “Stephen Curry: Underrated” is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

Nicks produces alongside Academy Award nominee Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.

The Beanie Bubble - July 28

“The Beanie Bubble” is a new Apple Original Film starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. “The Beanie Bubble” is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.

Hailing from Imagine Entertainment, “The Beanie Bubble” is co-directed by Emmy Award-nominee Kristin Gore and Grammy Award-winner Damian Kulash, and written by Gore.

Physical - August 2

“Physical,” the widely celebrated and hit half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, is set to return for its 10-episode third and final season on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Since its global debut on Apple TV+, “Physical” has drawn acclaim from audiences and critics alike, as well as praise for performances by its ensemble cast led by “perfectly cast” and “masterful” Rose Byrne, and stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image … that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. Season two found Byrne having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Lessons in Chemistry - October 13

Starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson and based on the best-selling, debut novel from author, science editor and copyrighter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” is set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives - and the men who are suddenly listening - a lot more than recipes. Starring alongside Larson in the highly anticipated drama are Lewis Pullman, NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Lessons in Chemistry” is produced by Aggregate Films. Six-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “Little America”) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable,” “Erin Brockovich”) alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (“Ozark,” “A Teacher”) executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.