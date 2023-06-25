Danish Sait, Naveen Shankar to star in ‘Kiriket 11’

June 25, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Danish Sait and Naveen Shankar will star in a Kannada movie titled ‘Kiriket 11’. The film is produced by Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj and Vijay Subramaniam under the banner KRG Studios. Suman Kumar will direct the film scripted by Manojkumar Kalaivanan.

Suman, who co-wrote the well-known Hindi web series ‘The Family Man’ and Farzi, has wrapped up the shoot of his maiden film Raghuthaha, starring Keerthy Suresh, and produced by Hombale Films. The makers of Kiriket 11 has hinted at a cricket-based film. As mentioned in the poster, the film’s shoot begins this 50-over cricket World Cup 2023 (starting October 5).

The project announcement comes on the occasion of the 40th year of India’s maiden cricket World Cup triumph at Lord’s against the West Indies. “40 years ago we conquered Lord’s. 40 years later, we are coming to conquer the odds,” said a promotional caption on the eve of the project launch.

This is the fourth project of KRG Studios who debuted with the family drama Rathnan Prapancha, with Dhananjaya and Umashree in main roles. The production house’s sophomore flick was the cop drama Gurudev Hoysala, again starring Dhananjaya. Naveen Shankar played the villain in the film. Currently, the shoot of KRG Studios’ third production, Uttarakaanda, is underway. Touted to be an action drama, the Rohit Padaki-directorial will witness the return of actress Ramya, who is cast opposite Dhananjaya.