HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First look of Raj B Shetty’s next ‘Toby’ out

Raj B Shetty’s next ‘Toby’ is directed by debutant Basil Alchakkal and the film will release on August 25

June 29, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

Vivek M V _11906
Raj B Shetty in ‘Toby’

Raj B Shetty in ‘Toby’ | Photo Credit: @RajbShettyOMK/Twitter

The first look of Raj B Shetty’s Toby is out. The film is directed by debutant Basil Alchakkal, Raj’s long-term associate. Toby will hit the screens on August 25.

ALSO READ
Raj B Shetty on the making of 'Ondu Motteya Kathe'

In the first-look poster, Raj B Shetty comes across in an intense avatar, sporting a nose ring. The actor is also seen with facial cuts and wounds. Toby is Raj B Shetty’s third film after Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, both the films which he also directed. Toby has Samyukta Hornad and Chaithra J Achar playing important roles.

The story of Toby was written by writer-director T K Dayanand and Raj B Shetty wrote the script and screenplay based on it. The film’s music is from Midhun Mukundan. Raj B Shetty is also awaiting the release of his third directorial Swathi Muthina Male Haniye, produced by actor-politician Ramya, and Rudhiram, a Malayalam film also starring Aparna Balamurali.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.