Disney+ greenlights ‘Playdate’, a thriller series from producers of ‘The Power Of The Dog’ and ‘It’s A Sin’

June 27, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Disney+ has given the go-ahead to a series adaptation of Alex Dahl’s gripping novel, Playdate, which explores every parent’s worst nightmare, according to entertainment website Deadline.

Joining forces for this five-parter are renowned producers Tanya Seghatchian, John Woodward, and Nicola Shindler, known for their outstanding work on The Power of the Dog and It’s a Sin. The collaboration brings together their production companies, Brightstar and Quay Street Productions. Filming is scheduled to begin in the UK and France during the summer. Acclaimed director Eva Husson, a nominee for the prestigious Palme d’Or, will be at the helm, while Catherine Moulton, known for her work on Hijack, will be handling the writing duties. The casting for the series is yet to be announced.

According to Deadline, in Playdate, Elisa, a mother of two young children, faces a life-altering situation after a seemingly ordinary decision. When her nine-year-old daughter asks for an overnight playdate with her newfound best friend, Elisa consents. Little does she know that bidding her daughter goodnight will plunge her into the depths of every parent’s worst fear. When Elisa arrives to retrieve her daughter, she is met with the shocking revelation that the beautiful house was merely a vacation rental, and her daughter has vanished without a trace.

What ensues is a relentless pursuit across Europe, as Elisa and her husband, Fred, become the focus of intense police scrutiny. Their desperate search becomes a gripping manhunt, spanning continents, with the hope of finding their missing child.