Broadway Cinemas opens in Coimbatore with IMAX Laser and EPIQ Premium Large Format screens

June 27, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

The out-of-the world Pandoran objects and creatures from James Cameroon’s Avatar: The Way of Water appear in stunning clarity as the 3D trailer unfolds on the grand IMAX Laser screen at the just-opened Broadway Cinemas. Broadway comes with a nine-screen multiplex, retail outlets, gaming zones besides a boutique hotel, bar, restaurants and a banquet hall. According to Neha Satish, the third generation entrepreneur from the chain, it all began as single screen theatres in Dindigul started by her grandfather. “We now bring to South India premium laser projection and 12-channel sound system that promises audiences an immersive experience,” she adds.

Since IMAX with Laser uses a laser light source and dual 4K projectors, images on-screen are sharper, brighter, and richer. The new experience also features IMAX’s 12-channel sound technology for audio immersion. While seated in the comfort of recliners with extra leg room, and lounges, breathtaking visuals of the edgy war sequences from Baahubali 2- The Conclusion trailer and the action spectacle of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts fill the screen and set pulses racing. The vastness of the screen from floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall and the visual scale is a feast for the senses. Three-dimensional sharks lunge at you from across the auditorium, bird calls are vivid, so is the whizzing force of an aircraft taking off. The experience no doubt is immersive.

While the Gold screen is the most opulent auditorium with premium recliners and Art Deco interiors, the other six screens come with advanced Barco laser projection and Dolby Atmos surround systems. Additionally, there is EPIQ premium large format. “We are the second in India, after Sullurpeta in Andhra Pradesh to bring this technology,” says Tejal Satish, chief of operations. “While Imax Laser developed by a Canadian firm is a veteran, EPIQ by Qube Cinema Technologies is relatively new but promises an equally immersive experience.”

Broadway Cinemas welcomes visitors into an opulent space designed by Giovanni Castor, who has been instrumental in designing some of the best cinemas in India including Luxe and Palazzo. The crystal chandeliers and etched glass interiors are stunning. The in-house kitchen lays out finger food, pizzas, chaats, quiches and burgers under the supervision of Chef Raghunath Radhakrishnan while pastry chef Snehal Patil has a line up of cheese cakes, cookies in flavours like curry leaves, and peanut. “We want to ensure that families enjoy movies as well as good food,” explains Neha adding that the nine screens can accommodate 2000 plus people.

Elaborating on the vision, VRR Satish Kumar, managing director, and R Balamurugan, director, share that Broadway Megaaplex was conceived as an entertainment centre with gaming zones, restaurants, and retail outlets.

As designer Giovanni Castor shares in an exclusive Q&A, “In addition to the technical elements of cinema design, creating a contemporary and comfortable cinema experience requires comfortable seating, thoughtful space planning, and a welcoming ambience with good air circulation and optimal lighting. Additionally, providing ample space for socialising and relaxing before or after the movie can also enhance the overall experience.”

Broadway Cinemas is located on Avinashi Road, just next to KMCH.