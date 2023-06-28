HamberMenu
Vijay Antony’s ‘Kolai’ gets a release date

The film also stars Ritika Singh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma

June 28, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Kolai’

A poster of ‘Kolai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Vijay Antony is starring in a film titled Kolai. It’s now known that the film will hit theatres on July 21. 

Written and directed by Balaji K Kumar and produced by Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures, Kolai is said to be a thriller. 

The film also stars Ritika Singh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Siddhartha Shankar, Kishore Kumar, John Vijay, Arjun Chidambaram and Samkit Bohra. Also releasing in Telugu and Hindi as Hatya, the film’s music is by Girishh Gopalakrishnan while cinematography and editing are handled by Sivakumar Vijayan and Selva RK respectively. 

