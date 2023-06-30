Vidya Balan, Nandita Das, and Guneet Monga release TISS research report on gender representation in Hindi cinema

June 30, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

A new research report by the School of Media and Cultural Studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, reveals that on- and off-screen women and queer representation in box-office hits remains largely stereotypical.

Actors Vidya Balan, Nandita Das, producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, Nitin Tej Ahuja, CEO of Producers Guild of India, released the report, “Lights, Camera, and Time for Action: Recasting a Gender Equality Compliant Bollywood,” at Estella, Juhu on the evening of June 28, in the presence of Prof Shalini Bharat, Director, TISS; Consul General Mike Hankey, U.S. Consulate General, Mumbai; and Prof Lakshmi Lingam, Research Study Director.

The U.S. Consulate General, Mumbai, funded the project.

An engaging conversation moderated by film critic Sucharita Tyagi followed the report release. Representatives of several film industry bodies, film professionals, and media and communication students attended the event.

Research for the report, supported by a research grant from the U.S. Consulate General, Mumbai, consisted of both quantitative and qualitative studies. The quantitative research studies analysed 25 2019 box-office hits to capture a full year of pre-pandemic theatrical releases, as well as 10 women-centric films released between 2012 and 2019 as a representative sample. Researchers analysed 15 crucial parameters, such as intersectional representation, occupation, degree of sexual stereotyping, consent and intimacy, and harassment. The studies also analysed women’s participation behind-the-scenes and off screen.

In addition to the quantitative studies, TISS carried out three qualitative studies with the experiences and perspectives of women and queer screenwriters, directors, and young online media critics.

Here are the main findings:

72% of characters in the analysed films are played by cis-males, 26% by cis-females, and 2% by queer actors.

36% of box office hits and 100% of women-centric films passed the Bechdel test.

The most popular skin tone for women characters is fair skin and body type is thin for lead characters and medium for all other support characters.

Expression of romance and intimacy is restricted in the box office and women-centric films, but most often it is male characters who initiate intimacy. The idea of consent is still fraught with ambiguity, specifically because there is a greater emphasis on women remaining demure and expressing consent through non-verbal and symbolic gestures.

Women in employment and in public domain work are shown in films, however, the work roles they play are gendered, with a greater presence of women in health care, education, entertainment, and journalism.

Women-centric films have greater diversity and explore inbound subjects dealing with relationships, sexuality, motherhood, and other sensitivities.

Box-office hits have outbound subjects like war, politics, corruption, gang wars, and crime.

Majority of characters in films are in the age group of 21-45 years, and belong to Hindu dominant castes.

People with disabilities are rarely seen in films. Only 0.5% of characters are shown with disabilities.

Nandita Das said, “This is a very important report that tells us where we are in terms of representation in Hindi films, both, in front and behind the camera. Anecdotally we may feel we are far better than where we were, but the research and statistics show us that we have a rather long way to go. It is a detailed and thought-through report that needs to be seen by anyone who cares to be part of the change that we want to see in the film industry. That’s why it’s rightfully called - Lights, Camera and time for action.”

Talking about hurdles for female producers Guneet Monga laments, “I absolutely miss a group of producers who are doing independent films. I have seen a lot of them give up after producing one or two. Having produced more than 40 independent films, I think there is a need to have more female producers. I think women are incredible at multitasking and are generally able to run the world better”

She ends on a hopeful note saying “We are beginning to have conversations and create awareness with Mumbai Film festival and researchers, I think this decade looks good for women.”