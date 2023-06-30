‘Bro’: Teaser of Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej’s film promises a fun entertainer on cards

June 30, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The teaser of Bro, the much anticipated Telugu movie starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

The two-minute teaser promises a fun entertainer that drives home a larger philosophical message. The teaser also doesn’t give away much about how it has adapted the original series. Bro is writer-director Samuthirakani’s Telugu remake of his 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which starred the director himself as the God of Time and Thambi Ramaiah who gets a second chance at life after an accident.

As confirmed in the teaser, it looks like Pawan Kalyan is playing Samuthirakani’s role with Sai Dharam Tej playing Mark a.k.a Markandeyulu, a version of the role played by Thambi Ramaiah. The teaser also has many shots infused with magical realism and it seems like Samuthirakani has used the scaling up of the budget to his advantage.

With screenplay and dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram, the film also features Ketika Sharma.

With music score by Thaman S, editing by Navin Nooli, and cinematography by Sujith Vasudev, Bro is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and Zee Studios. The film is currently set to hit theatres on July 28.