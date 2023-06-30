HamberMenu
Biju Menon’s next with director Riyas Shereef titled ‘Thundu’

‘Thundu’, starring Biju Menon, will be bankrolled by Ashiq Usman and the well-known cinematographer Jimshi Khalid

June 30, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The title poster of ‘Thundu’

The title poster of ‘Thundu’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Seasoned Malayalam actor Biju Menon’s next is titled ‘Thundu’. The film is directed by debutant Riyas Shereef. The title poster of the film was released by the makers.

ALSO READ
‘Thallumaala’ movie review: Tovino Thomas stars in all-out fight fest, with the depth of a social media reel

The film is produced by Ashiq Usman and well-known cinematographer Jimshi Khalid. Ashiq Usman had produced the blockbuster action drama Thallumaala, directed by Khalid Rahman. Ashiq’s recent production was Ayalvaashi, starring Soubin Shahir.

ALSO READ: ‘Ayalvaashi’ movie review: Soubin Shahir and Nikhila Vimal’s comedy-drama is marred by a thin plot and listless execution

Riyas has co-written the script with Kannappan. Khalid is the cinematographer while Nabu Usman is the editor. Vishu Vijay, who composed music for Thallumaala and Ayalavaashi, has been roped in as the music director. Biju Menon was last seen in the thriller Thankam, which also starred Vineeth Srinivasan.

