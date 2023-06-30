Biju Menon’s next with director Riyas Shereef titled ‘Thundu’

June 30, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Seasoned Malayalam actor Biju Menon’s next is titled ‘Thundu’. The film is directed by debutant Riyas Shereef. The title poster of the film was released by the makers.

The film is produced by Ashiq Usman and well-known cinematographer Jimshi Khalid. Ashiq Usman had produced the blockbuster action drama Thallumaala, directed by Khalid Rahman. Ashiq’s recent production was Ayalvaashi, starring Soubin Shahir.

Riyas has co-written the script with Kannappan. Khalid is the cinematographer while Nabu Usman is the editor. Vishu Vijay, who composed music for Thallumaala and Ayalavaashi, has been roped in as the music director. Biju Menon was last seen in the thriller Thankam, which also starred Vineeth Srinivasan.