‘Drive-Away Dolls’ trailer: Ethan Coen solo-directs a queer comedy caper

June 24, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan hit the road in Ethan Coen’s solo directorial Drive-Away Dolls. Ethan, one half of directing duo Coen brothers, has co-written the road-trip comedy caper with his wife and longtime editor Tricia Cooke.

Reeling from personal disaffections and desperately needing a break, Jamie (Margaret Qualley), and her friend, Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), decide to drive down together to Tallahassee, Florida. The car the lesbian besties rent out turns out to contain a mysterious briefcase stashed by criminals. As a couple of no-good fixers chase them down, Jamie and Marian get into a series of crazy adventures. “Who are you?,” asks a Floridian (Matt Damon) in a beret. “Democrats,” Marian replies. There is also Pedro Pascal running around in a suit and Beanie Feldstein as a trusty cop named Sukie.

The synopsis of Drive-Away Dolls reads - “This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

Drive-Away Dolls will release in theatres in the US on September 22, 2023.