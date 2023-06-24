HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ trailer: Ethan Coen solo-directs a queer comedy caper

Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan and Pedro Pascal star in this road-trip comedy built around the hunt for a missing briefcase

June 24, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Drive-Away Dolls’

A still from ‘Drive-Away Dolls’

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan hit the road in Ethan Coen’s solo directorial Drive-Away Dolls. Ethan, one half of directing duo Coen brothers, has co-written the road-trip comedy caper with his wife and longtime editor Tricia Cooke.

ALSO READ
‘The Beanie Bubble’ trailer: Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis play toy titans

Reeling from personal disaffections and desperately needing a break, Jamie (Margaret Qualley), and her friend, Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), decide to drive down together to Tallahassee, Florida. The car the lesbian besties rent out turns out to contain a mysterious briefcase stashed by criminals. As a couple of no-good fixers chase them down, Jamie and Marian get into a series of crazy adventures. “Who are you?,” asks a Floridian (Matt Damon) in a beret. “Democrats,” Marian replies. There is also Pedro Pascal running around in a suit and Beanie Feldstein as a trusty cop named Sukie.

The synopsis of Drive-Away Dolls reads - “This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

Drive-Away Dolls will release in theatres in the US on September 22, 2023.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.