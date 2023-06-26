HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shehnaaz Gill to share screen space in 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'

The ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ actor is sharing screen space with Shehnaaz for the first time

June 26, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

ANI
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill | Photo Credit: @nawazuddin._siddiqui/Instagram

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill are collaborating for the new song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the song and wrote a caption in Hindi.

ALSO READ
‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is out of tricks in bittersweet romance

The Tiku Weds Sheru actor is sharing screen space with Shehnaaz for the first time. BPraak has sung Nawazuddin's Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai from the album Zohrajabeen. It will be released on July 3.

Nawazuddin's first musical album's song was Baarish Ki Jaaye. After this, the actor is coming back with Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. Nawazuddin is known for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manto, Badlapur, among others. Apart from this, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films, which includes Noorani Chehra, Haddi, and Adbhut.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.