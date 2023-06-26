Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shehnaaz Gill to share screen space in 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'

June 26, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill are collaborating for the new song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the song and wrote a caption in Hindi.

The Tiku Weds Sheru actor is sharing screen space with Shehnaaz for the first time. BPraak has sung Nawazuddin's Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai from the album Zohrajabeen. It will be released on July 3.

Nawazuddin's first musical album's song was Baarish Ki Jaaye. After this, the actor is coming back with Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. Nawazuddin is known for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manto, Badlapur, among others. Apart from this, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films, which includes Noorani Chehra, Haddi, and Adbhut.