Hrithik Roshan shares first glimpse of 'Fighter'

June 27, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan, on Monday, shared the first glimpse from his upcoming aerial action thriller film Fighter on Instagram.

Hrithik, facing his back to the camera, is seen wearing an Air Force suit and is standing close to what seems to be fighter jets. Helmed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaanfame, Fighter stars Hrithik, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, and is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Soon after the Krrish actor dropped the still, fans flooded the comment section of his post with praise. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ:‘Project K’: Kamal Haasan on board Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s film

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in the crime thriller film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film was a remake of the Tamil by the same name starring Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan. Deepika, on the other hand, will star in the upcoming pan-Indian film Project K opposite Prabhas, who was recently seen in Adipurush. The film has Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal role and the makers recently announced the casting of veteran Kamal Haasan. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is set to release on January 12, 2024.

Deepika also has the remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty. Anil Kapoor’s next is The Night Manager - Part 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 30.