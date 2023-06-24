‘Kerala Crime Files’ web series review: An engaging slow-burn police procedural

June 24, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Ahammed Khabeer’s web series debut Kerala Crime Files is not an edge-of-the-seat thriller. It is a slow burn as police procedural films tend to be, like Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayumor Rosshan Andrrews’ Salute. Across six episodes, we watch a group of policemen, led by Circle Inspector Kurian Aviran (Lal) and Sub Inspector Manoj (Aju Varghese), investigate the murder of a sex worker.

The story is set in 2011, and the only clue the policemen have to work with is a fake address — Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara. Interspersed with the action are nuggets about the lives of the five cops. Although the CI leads the team, most of the on-ground investigation is done by SI Manoj and the three cops under him - a senior constable, a mid-career cop and a rookie policeman.

Aju Varghese, known for comedy roles, delivers an understated performance as a cop driven by a strong sense of justice and work ethic. That the victim is a sex worker and that her murder does not generate as much interest as a crime against a celebrity or an influential person bothers him.

Lal plays Kurian, a worldly-wise senior who has ‘been there, done that’ and understands that there is more to policing than just catching the bad guys. “I have to contend with those above me [superiors] and those outside the police station”, he says, something that Manoj fails to comprehend. We also get a sense of how hierarchy works in the police force.

The linear narrative spans six days and three cities. There are a couple of misleading turns and possible suspects before the murderer is identified. Ashiq Aimar has written a taut script. That said, some instances like a booze theft at a BEVCO (Beverages Corporation) outlet, perhaps intended to show ‘a day in the life of a cop’, seem pointless.

To the makers’ credit, they show remarkable restraint in depicting the murder — there is no blood and gore. Another character’s propensity for masochism is suggested than shown. It’s a hard-to-resist temptation for makers of crime-based content on the OTT space.

An investigation with nothing much to go on could be tediously time-consuming, but the editing does not leave space for boredom. If serendipity had a role in the film, the action may have been pacy. But thankfully, Ahammed and Ashiq stay true to what a police investigation might be [sans drama]. The actors do a great job.

Kerala Crime Files (Malayalam) Director: Ahammed Khabeer Cast: Aju Varghese, Lal, Zhinz Shan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen, Ashwathy Manohar, Devaki Rajendran Episodes: 6 Run-time: 30 minutes Storyline: A sex worker is murdered, and the only clue the cops have to get to the killer is a fake address.

The policemen represent a cross-section of people in different stages of life — while Kurian is separated, Manoj is newly married, and another policeman on the team, Pradeep, is an expectant father. KeralaCrime Files is not all dark and brooding; Pradeep’s interactions with the enthusiastic rookie Vinu infuse situational humour into the proceedings.

Ahammed had said in an interview with The Hindu that he wanted the quality of the web series — content and visual — to be on a par with other Indian web series, and he delivers that. His attempt at a ‘serious’ subject after feel-good films such as June and Madhuram has worked. Cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus’ frames complement the mood of the series.

There are no major twists or unexpected discoveries in the climax except the place where the cops find the killer. Kerala Crime Files is not perfect, but it largely lives up to the hype. It is safe to say Malayalam content has arrived in the web series space.

Kerala Crime Files(available in seven languages) is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar