HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘RDX’ teaser: The Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav-starrer promises to be an action-packed entertainer

‘ RDX’ features Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian as the female leads

June 30, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘RDX’ teaser

A still from ‘RDX’ teaser | Photo Credit: @saregamamalayalam/YouTube

The makers have released the teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film RDX. Debutant Nahas Hidayath directs the action film. The teaser, which includes a series of action sequences introduce us to the main characters, Robert, Dony, and Xavier, played by Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav.

Written by Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran, RDX features Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian as the female leads. The film’s cast also includes Lal, Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Maala Parvathy, and Nishant Sagar.

Produced by Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters, RDX will have action choreography by Anbariv, the duo behind action scenes in films like KFG and Vikram. Sam CS is handling the music while Alex J Pulickal and Richard Kevin are in charge of cinematography and editing respectively. 

Here’s the teaser...

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.