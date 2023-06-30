HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trailer of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 2 out

Season two is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka

June 30, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 2 

A still from ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 2  | Photo Credit: ERIKA DOSS

We had previously reported that The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for a second season. The new season’s trailer has been released by the makers. The second season launches with three episodes on Friday, July 14, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18 on Prime Video.

A statement from the makers read, “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The cast of the series includes Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narcis, Minnie Mills and Colin Ferguson. Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Here’s the trailer...

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.