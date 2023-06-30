Trailer of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 2 out

June 30, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

We had previously reported that The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for a second season. The new season’s trailer has been released by the makers. The second season launches with three episodes on Friday, July 14, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18 on Prime Video.

Go back to summer. Watch the official trailer for season 2 of #TheSummerITurnedPretty, featuring "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" by @taylorswift13. New episodes weekly starting July 14. pic.twitter.com/rCHvSerdWj — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 30, 2023

A statement from the makers read, “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The cast of the series includes Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narcis, Minnie Mills and Colin Ferguson. Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

