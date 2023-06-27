HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sunny Wayne and Saiju Kurup team up for ‘Written & Directed by God’ 

Aparna Das will be playing the female lead in the film that’s scripted by Jomon John, Linto Devasia, and Roshan Mathew

June 27, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Team ‘Written & Directed by God’ 

Team ‘Written & Directed by God’  | Photo Credit: @sunnywayn/Instagram

ALSO READ
‘Kerala Crime Files’ web series review: An engaging slow-burn police procedural

Actors Sunny Wayne and Saiju Kurup will be playing the lead in a new film titled Written & Directed by God. Directed by debutant Febi George Stonefield and produced by Sanoob K Yoousef, the film was launched on Monday in Thodupuzha.

Aparna Das will be playing the female lead in the film that’s scripted by Jomon John, Linto Devasia, and Roshan Mathew. Written & Directed by God will have cinematography by Bablu Aju, music direction by Shaan Rahman and editing by Abhishek GA.

Saiju Kurup, meanwhile, has several films like Pappachan Olivilanu, Porattu Nadakam, and the Sony LIV web series Jai Mahendra in different stages of development. On the other hand, Sunny Wayne is headlining a Disney+ Hotstar series by Praveen Chandran co-starring Nikhila Vimal, Aju and Varghese.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.