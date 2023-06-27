Sunny Wayne and Saiju Kurup team up for ‘Written & Directed by God’ 

June 27, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

Actors Sunny Wayne and Saiju Kurup will be playing the lead in a new film titled Written & Directed by God. Directed by debutant Febi George Stonefield and produced by Sanoob K Yoousef, the film was launched on Monday in Thodupuzha.

Aparna Das will be playing the female lead in the film that’s scripted by Jomon John, Linto Devasia, and Roshan Mathew. Written & Directed by God will have cinematography by Bablu Aju, music direction by Shaan Rahman and editing by Abhishek GA.

Saiju Kurup, meanwhile, has several films like Pappachan Olivilanu, Porattu Nadakam, and the Sony LIV web series Jai Mahendra in different stages of development. On the other hand, Sunny Wayne is headlining a Disney+ Hotstar series by Praveen Chandran co-starring Nikhila Vimal, Aju and Varghese.