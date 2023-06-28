HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rashmika Mandanna begins shooting for 'Pushpa 2'

The second installment of the franchise is titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The first installment, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, was a blockbuster

June 28, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

ANI
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has kickstarted the shoot of her upcoming pan-India film Pushpa: The Rule. On Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a sneak-peak from the sets of the film. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster film. Allu Arjun played the lead in the first part.

ALSO READ
‘Pushpa: The Rule’ - First look and glimpse video of Allu Arjun’s film out

The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action drama directed by Sukumar. The film released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film, playing the role of a ruthless cop.

The film created a buzz at the box office for its dialogues and songs. Earlier, on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 unveiled an intriguing first-look poster of the actor from the film. In the poster, Allu Arjun was seen in an intense avatar, wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor can be seen holding a gun in his hand.

ALSO READ:Rashmika Mandanna wraps shoot of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’

The official release date of Pushpa: The Rule is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Rashmika recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor and is set to hit the theatres on August 11. Apart from that, Rashmika will also be seen in Rainbow and VNR Trio.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.