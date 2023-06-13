Coming to Netflix: ‘Extraction 2’, ‘Lust Stories 2’, ‘The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1’, and more

June 13, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Avail on 6/16/2023

Extraction 2

Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

As a lionhearted boy who can’t wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom.

Avail on 6/17/2023

King the Land

Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who’s known for her irresistible smile — which he cannot stand.

Avail on 6/19/2023

Take Care of Maya

When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s healthcare forever.

Not Quite Narwhal

Curious little Kelp’s been living his whole life as a narwhal... until he finds out he’s actually a unicorn. Now he’s got two worlds to explore!

Avail on 6/20/2023

85 South: Ghetto Legends

DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean bring their hit podcast to the stage for a one-of-a-kind comedy event where nothing and no one is off limits.

Avail on 6/22/2023

Glamorous

Marco Mejia, a young gender-nonconforming twentysomething, seems to be stuck in place until landing a job working for a former supermodel-turned-cosmetics mogul. Can Marco navigate a cutthroat new workplace and messy dating scene?

Let’s Get Divorced

When a seemingly happy supercouple decides to divorce, things quickly get complicated in this romantic comedy series.

Skull Island

Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures — including the giant ape who rules the island: Kong.

Sleeping Dog

A former detective now living on the streets searches for the truth after a new death raises unnerving doubts about a supposedly settled murder case.

Avail on 6/23/2023

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

When a jaded undercover cop is tasked with unraveling a historic gold heist in Johannesburg, he’s pushed to choose between his conscience and the law.

Make Me Believe

A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles childhood crushes — and past quibbles.

The Perfect Find

A fashion editor’s career comeback hits a snag when she learns the charming young stranger she kissed at a party is her new coworker — and her boss’ son.

Through My Window: Across the Sea

After a year apart, Raquel and Ares reunite for a steamy beach trip. Faced with friendly flirtations and new insecurities, can their love conquer all?

Catching Killers: Season 3

Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them and the brave people who brought them to justice.

King of Clones

From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea’s most notorious scientist.

Avail on 6/25/2023

Titans: Season 4

The road back home is paved with obstacles for the Titans as they face a powerful and deadly cult in Metropolis bent on destroying them — and the world.

Avail on 6/28/2023

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

In the ‘90s, TV’s stunt-filled “American Gladiators” thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show’s success — and how it almost ended before it began.

Avail on 6/29/2023

See You in My 19th Life

Ban Ji-eum can endlessly reincarnate. But when her 18th life gets cut short, she dedicates the next one to finding her now grown-up childhood love.

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku. Based on the acclaimed manga series.

Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories is an anthology, consisting of fresh yet familiar, four bite-sized films directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Sharma exploring themes of lust, love and relationships. Just like the first franchise, Lust Stories is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the viewpoint of an Indian woman, ranging from strained marriages to compatibility hiccups. It focuses on women from various generations, socio-economic status and upbringing, but connects them with a common ground - Lust. Each film, about 30 mins long, gives a peek into the lives of women and their relationship with lust as a forbidden emotion and the many shades of it. The four directors have succeeded in centring these stories around the thoughts and desires of women in a sensitive but intelligent manner.

Avail on 6/30/2023

Is It Cake, Too

Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?”

Nimona

A knight framed for a terrible crime turns to a shape-shifting teenage girl to prove his innocence. But what if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy?