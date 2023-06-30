First look of Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran’s ‘Captain Miller’ out

June 30, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

We had previously reported that Dhanush is teaming up with director Arun Matheswaran of Rocky and Saani Kaayidham fame for a film titled Captain Miller. The film’s first look has now been released by the makers.

In the first look, Dhanush, who is playing the titular role, is seen as the last man standing on a war field, holding a weapon.

Captain Miller First look ! Respect is freedom pic.twitter.com/DDrFjjO46r — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 30, 2023

Captain Miller also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan. The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Dhanush is set to be seen in three different looks in Captain Miller. G V Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music while Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer. Nagooran Ramacharan is the editor.