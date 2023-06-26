HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Blind’ gets a streaming date

The film is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name

June 26, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A new poster for Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Blind’ 

A new poster for Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Blind’  | Photo Credit: @JioCinema/Twitter

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming film Blind is skipping theatrical release for an OTT premiere. The crime thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, will premiere on JioCinema on July 7.

The official Twitter handle of JioCinema confirmed the streaming date.

Blind will mark Sonam Kapoor’s debut in the streaming space. The film is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Interestingly, the film was remade in Tamil as Netrikann, starring Nayanthara, back in 2021.

Also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, Blind is produced by Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.