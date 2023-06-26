Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Blind’ gets a streaming date

June 26, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming film Blind is skipping theatrical release for an OTT premiere. The crime thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, will premiere on JioCinema on July 7.

The official Twitter handle of JioCinema confirmed the streaming date.

Blind will mark Sonam Kapoor’s debut in the streaming space. The film is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Interestingly, the film was remade in Tamil as Netrikann, starring Nayanthara, back in 2021.

Also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, Blind is produced by Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures.