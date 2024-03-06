Private school in Bengaluru closes down for want of water

March 06, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated March 07, 2024 11:59 am IST - Bengaluru

Schools and other educational institutions in the city are also bearing the brunt of drinking water crisis. While a private school on Bannerghatta Road has been shut since Tuesday over water woes, residents of Hosakerehalli have now launched a social media campaign to pool in and solve the water problem at Government Higher Primary School in their area.

The management of Abheek Academy, a private school with a strength of 100 students on Banneraghatta Road, has declared holiday from March 5 till 10, owing to lack of water at the school.

“We were dependent on borewell water for the daily usage of the school. However, it has dried up completely now. We are ready to purchase water from tankers, but even if we are ready to pay higher prices, it is not available. So there was no other option but to close down the school for a week, while we arrange water,” one of the staffers at the school said.

Government Higher Primary School, Hosakerehalli, has been facing acute water shortage for the past seven months, even before the water crisis began. “The school has a separate borewell but it dried up in August 2023. The Department of School Education and Literacy has re-bored it, but it dried up in a month. Since then we have been buying tanker water from our own resources. But now we are pressed for resources as the prices have shot up. 350 students study here. Multiple appeals have been made to the Department officials and elected representatives from the area,” said Gangamma. M., Headmistress of the school.

Now the local community members have launched a social media campaign to arrange for water for the school. “Our proposal is simple yet impactful: we are looking to arrange for a water tank supply twice a week to ensure that the basic water needs of the school are met. We urge you to join us in this noble cause and contribute towards providing a sustainable solution to the water crisis at GHPS Hosakerehalli,” the campaign appealed.