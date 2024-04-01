10% water supply to be cut for those consuming 40 lakh to 2 crore litres a day from April 10

April 01, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a 10% cut in supply to those who use between 40 lakh to 2 crore litres of water per day from April 10.

BWSSB has already announced a 20% water supply cut to 38 bulk users who consume over 2 crore litres of water every day. Through this, the Board is saving nearly 10 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water daily.

BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V. chaired a meeting with users who consume between 40 lakh to 2 crore litres per day on Monday, April 1, and asked them to adopt the five principles of the “green star challenge” — to adopt water conservation technologies, increase the use of treated water, technology to monitor borewells, dig rainwater harvesting pits and creating awareness to users on these principles.

BWSSB has already launched green star challenge to restaurants, bulk users and apartment complexes.