GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

8,198 Jalamitras to act as force multipliers for water conservation in Bengaluru

Jalamitras will help create awareness to conserve water and implement several conservation measures initiated amidst the crisis like not using potable water for non-essential purposes, installing aerators to all taps, put a stop to digging of illegal borewells among others

April 01, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
In the long run, Jalamitras will act as the eyes and ears of BWSSB on the ground.

In the long run, Jalamitras will act as the eyes and ears of BWSSB on the ground. | Photo Credit: File photo

A whopping 8,198 residents of the city, including activists, and active members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) among others, have registered themselves to work as Jalamitras, volunteers with the BWSSB to conserve water in the city. The initiative launched by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on March 15, is modelled on the lines of successful past initiatives like Shuchimitra, Keremitra among others. 

“In just 15 days, we have got over 8,000 citizens register themselves as Jalamitras. This shows the kind of awareness of the crisis at hand and willingness to contribute to mitigating it. We are holding training sessions for these volunteers over the next two days,” said Ram Prasath Manohar V., chairman, BWSSB. 

These Jalamitras will now work as force multipliers for BWSSB in conserving water on the ground, amidst a severe water crisis. In the initial phase, the Board intends to use Jalamitras to create awareness to conserve water and implement several conservation measures initiated amidst the crisis like not using potable water for non-essential purposes, installing aerators to all taps, put a stop to digging of illegal borewells among others. 

“BWSSB has a staff strength of just over 2,000 employees, which is not enough in a city with a population of 1.4 crore. So in the long run, even after we tide over this crisis, Jalamitras will act as the eyes and ears of the Board on the ground. We intend to use them to alert us on leakages, water wastage, illegal water connections, and illegal borewell digging among others,” Dr. Manohar said. 

Related Topics

water harvesting / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.