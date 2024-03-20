GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water crisis won’t affect IPL matches in Bengaluru

March 20, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled to be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be unaffected by the prevailing acute water crisis. It was speculated that the matches would be shifted out of Bengaluru.

According to a press release, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has agreed to supply treated water from the sewage treatment plant located inside Cubbon Park for the matches.

On Wednesday, members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association met BWSSB Chairman V. Ramprasath Manohar on Wednesday and requested him to supply treated water from STP in Cubbon Park. The stadium needs 75,000 litres of water every day when a match is held. Mr. Manohar has assured KSCA of providing treated water from STP Cubbon Park to the Stadium during match days.

According to the match schedule, three IPL matches will be held in the city on March 25, March 29, April 2.

