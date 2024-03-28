Water supply will be cut 50% to establishments that don’t install aerators by March 31: BWSSB

March 28, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has said those who do not install aerators to all public taps in the city by March 31 will not only be fined ₹5,000 for the first offence but will also cut water supply by 50% to such establishments. BWSSB has said it is authorised to cut water supply under section 53 of the BWSSB Act, 1964.

Earlier, BWSSB had said the Board would get plumbers accredited with them to install aerators after March 31 and make the establishments pay for it. However, now BWSSB has made the enforcement of the aerator rule much more stringent.

Meanwhile, BWSSB has also announced that those who install aerators and take other water conservation measures will also be given a “green star rating” like for restaurants and apartments.

BWSSB has made installing aerators mandatory at all public taps not used for drinking purposes at restaurants, offices, malls and other establishments mandatory and has set March 31 deadline for the same. Aerators will restrict the flow of water and help save up to 65-80% of water, BWSSB has said.