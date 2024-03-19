BWSSB makes aerators for all public taps mandatory, appeals to households to use them as well

March 19, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst the ongoing water crisis, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has made installation of aerators, that save water, mandatory for all taps in public spaces, even as the board has appealed to all households to also use them voluntarily.

BWSSB Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar, who announced the decision on Tuesday, called aerators “water tap masks” and said like during the pandemic all of us wore masks, it was time all of us used aerators for our taps to save water during this water crisis. “The use of aerators will save anywhere between 60% and 85% of water. This will not only save water, but also cut water bills every month,” he said, adding these aerators were available in the market for as low as ₹60.

BWSSB has said the rule will come into effect from March 21 and has provided 10 days time for all establishments to install aerators and set a March 31 deadline. This rule will apply to all taps meant for cleaning purposes including handwash sinks, toilets, taps meant to wash hands and feet in public spaces including malls, eateries and offices.

The Board held a meeting with representatives of Bengaluru City Plumbers’ Association on Tuesday. There are over 1,500 plumbers in the city with permits from BWSSB, who will now create awareness to use aerators in all projects where they work. “After March 31 deadline, in all establishments where aerators have not been installed, BWSSB will install them using these accredited plumbers and the owners of these establishments will have to bear its expenses,” Mr. Manohar said.

Meanwhile, all BWSSB offices in the city will install aerators to all their taps by March 21, the board said in a statement.

BWSSB to speed up works to fill lakes with treated water

BWSSB Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar inspected ongoing works at Nayandahalli and Kengeri Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on Tuesday and directed officials to speed up work.

“Works to fill Kengeri, Nayandahalli, Hosahalli, Dubasipalya, Alagevaderahalli lakes with treated water are under way and will be completed soon. In the first phase, we will fill 14 lakes and will take up projects to fill more lakes with treated water soon,” Mr. Manohar said, adding this will improve underground water levels in these areas.