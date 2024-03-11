GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru water crisis | ‘Karnataka has not seen such a severe drought in 30-40 years’

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct

March 11, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the State Government has taken “things under its control” and arranged tankers to supply water. File

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the State Government has taken “things under its control” and arranged tankers to supply water. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on March 11 the State had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades.

"In the last 30-40 years we had not seen such drought; though there was drought earlier we had never declared such a large number of taluks as drought-affected," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

"Wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied, (it) is being done, but out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct," he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said the government has taken "things under its control" and arranged tankers to supply water.

