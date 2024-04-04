BWSSB installs over 4,000 aerators in government offices

April 04, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has installed 4,000 aerators in government offices to conserve water given the acute water crisis in the city. The water board has also issued orders mandating the installation of aerators in malls, commercial complexes, apartments, government buildings, plush hotels, and religious places.

BWSSB first installed aerators in its offices and later the installations were done at BBMP, BDA, HAL, Indira Canteens, IT department, Jayadeva Hospital, Silk Board, and other government offices. The BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V. said the government should become a role model for others in saving water and this will encourage others to do the same. He said that it is mandatory to install aerators in places where large numbers of people gather and live.