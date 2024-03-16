March 16, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Bengaluru

The water crisis in Bengaluru is unlikely to have an impact on the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), which is located in the outskirts of the city.

The BBP, which is home to around 99 species and more than 2,300 animals, will not be affected by the water scarcity, which is a result of deficit rains and depleting groundwater levels.

“Historically, during the summer months, there is shortage of water in the Bannerghatta region. However, we have been tapping into our borewells and surface water bodies inside the BBP to address this issue,” said A.V. Surya Sen, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Executive Director, BBP.

BBP has eight lakes. During summer, tankers are used to supply water from the lakes to various areas across the park.

“So far, we have not purchased water from outside. This year too, we will manage with whatever water resources we have. I don’t foresee any challenge,” Mr Sen said.

“Despite the deficit rains in 2023, our lakes have sufficient water. We have some borewells, which are yielding water,” he said.

BBP is undertaking measures to conserve water, and recycle some of the water.

“We are reducing water consumption. We are also recycling some of the water, like for instance the water used in the hippopotamus enclosure and in the aviary. Only a few species, like the hippopotamus, use a lot of water. Otherwise, water consumption is very less,” Mr Sen said.

With regard to drinking water, he said that, in future, BBP will get potable Cauvery water.

“We asked Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for a special supply line. Work is under progress. Once the line is active, we won’t have a problem with drinking water too,” he said.