GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru sizzles at 36°C

The maximum temperature recorded at the Kempegowda International Airport was 36 °C with a relative humidity of 18%

March 05, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city on Tuesday, March 5, recorded the hottest day of the year so far.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru’s observation data was recorded at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C and a minimum of 20.5°C with a relative humidity of 49%.

The highest-ever temperature for March was 37.3°C, which was recorded in 1996.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Kempegowda International Airport was 36 °C with a relative humidity of 18%, the minimum temperature was not available.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the HAL airport were 34.5 °C and 18.5 °C respectively with a relative humidity of 26%.

The forecast for the next 36 hours is mainly clear sky, the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 35 and 20 °C respectively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.