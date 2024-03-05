Bengaluru sizzles at 36°C

The city on Tuesday, March 5, recorded the hottest day of the year so far.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru’s observation data was recorded at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C and a minimum of 20.5°C with a relative humidity of 49%.
The highest-ever temperature for March was 37.3°C, which was recorded in 1996.
The maximum temperature recorded at the Kempegowda International Airport was 36 °C with a relative humidity of 18%, the minimum temperature was not available.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the HAL airport were 34.5 °C and 18.5 °C respectively with a relative humidity of 26%.
The forecast for the next 36 hours is mainly clear sky, the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 35 and 20 °C respectively.
COMMents
SHARE