BWSSB collating water usage data in all apartments, promises to meet minimum requirement 

March 23, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has begun an exercise to collate the details of water usage at all apartments in the city.

“We have asked the Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF) to collect details of water usage at all apartments in the city and sources of water for this usage and their proportion. Once we collate all these details, the BWSSB will work towards meeting the minimum water requirement at these apartments,” said V. Ram Prasath Manohar, chairman, BWSSB. He has set a 30-day deadline for the same.

He was speaking at an event where the BWSSB launched a Green Star Rating Challenge for apartment complexes in the city on Friday. A similar initiative was launched for restaurants on Saturday.

Representatives of the BAF drew attention to the need for individual metres for flats within apartments for better monitoring of water usage and conservation. Mr. Manohar said this would need an amendment to the existing law and the board would take up the issue with the State government soon.