BWSSB responds to NGT notice on water supply for IPL matches

The NGT had issued notices to KSCA and BWSSB for using water during the acute water crisis in the city taking suo motu cognisance of a media report on April 1

April 05, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has responded to the notice issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the supply of treated water to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for cricket matches held at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches were held on three different days in March and April. 

The NGT had issued notices to KSCA and BWSSB for using water during the acute water crisis in the city taking suo motu cognisance of a media report on Monday, April 1.

The BWSSB supplied 75,000 litres of treated water from its sewage treatment plant at Cubbon Park for every match. The BWSSB, while supplying the same, said the usage of treated water for cricket will promote the use of STP water in the industrial sector. 

BWSSB chairman, Ram Prasath Manohar talking to The Hindu said there could be a misunderstanding regarding the usage of water. “We have responded to the notice on April 2 explaining which water and how much quantity of water was supplied to the KSCA,” he said.

water / Bangalore

