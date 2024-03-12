GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water woes | A searing crisis in Karnataka and its IT capital, Bengaluru

As Karnataka’s battle with drought enters a second year, read all the special stories and developments related to the crippling water crisis here

March 12, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Children carry water can to fetching drinking water, supplied by BWSSB mini van, at Bangarappanagar in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone, in Bengaluru on February 28, 2024.

Children carry water can to fetching drinking water, supplied by BWSSB mini van, at Bangarappanagar in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone, in Bengaluru on February 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka water crisis has affected more than 7,000 villages, 1,100 wards, and 220 talukas thus far. The State saw consecutive years of surplus rain, but the monsoon failed in 2023. While the water level at the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam hit a five-year low for February, the underground water table levels have also depleted, aggravating the crisis. Several districts are reeling under acute shortage of drinking water. According to Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, “Karnataka has not witnessed such a severe drought in the last 30-40 years.”

In Bengaluru, water woes have begun even before peak summer can set in. Of the 10,955 borewells drilled by the BBMP, 1,214 have completely dried up. In 3,700 others, the water levels have dropped. This, coupled with soaring mercury levels and lack of preparedness by the city administration, has left IT capital parched. In February, most households in the city, which depend on water supply from the Cauvery river or water tankers, were left scrambling as tanker prices skyrocketed too.

While the civic administration has now stepped in to provide some solace to the poor by capping water tanker prices and also regulate the tanker mafia, albeit with little success, people of Bengaluru living in apartments as well as independent houses are making their own efforts at conservation to cope with the crisis.

As the city stares at a long, scorching summer, The Hindu’s Water Woes series delves into the gravity of the drinking water crisis, the people’s plight and concerns at a time of drought, and the many ways in which different stakeholders have responded to the predicament.

Series - 25 stories

The Vrushabhavathy river in Bengaluru city.
Premium
Bengaluru, the parched IT capital of India
K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj ,K.C. Deepika
Bengaluru
Watch | Why is Bengaluru staring at a severe water shortage?
The Hindu Bureau
Women and children standing in the scorching heat to collect water in Bengaluru.
Data
A possible solution for Bengaluru’s water crisis: Data
Shashank Palur, Rashmi Kulranjan
Arkavathi river which originates from Nandi hills is a tributary to Cauvery has dried up due to failed monsoon as seen in Ramanagara.
Bengaluru
A river runs dry
The Hindu Bureau
In the absence of any regulatory mechanism for pricing of water tankers, the prices are random and extremely variable. 
WATER WOES
Water tanker prices breach ₹2,000 mark in some parts of Bengaluru
K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
The Karnataka government has made registration of water tankers in Bengaluru mandatory. File
WATER WOES
BBMP makes registration of water tankers mandatory in Bengaluru
The Hindu Bureau
Costumers at hotel in Ganganagara in Bengaluru. file photo
WATER WOES
Hospitality sector becomes prudent with water usage  
Jahnavi T.R.
Apartments and gated communities framing several new regulations for the conservation of water. While many communities are resorting to rationing, some have taken up steps like closure of pools and water pressure adjustment. 
WATER WOES
Apartments take up conservation measures amid water crisis in Bengaluru
Jahnavi T.R.
Image used for representative purpose only.
WATER WOES
How is the Garden City maintaining its parks and gardens?
Jahnavi T.R.
Environment
Watch | Decline in El Niño could bring rains to Bengaluru
Jahnavi T.R.
Children carry water can to fetching drink water, supplied by BWSSB mini van, in Bangarappanagar at Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone, in Bengaluru on February 28, 2024.
Editorial
Crisis of time: On parched Karnataka and its water woes
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the State Government has taken “things under its control” and arranged tankers to supply water. File
Karnataka
Bengaluru water crisis | ‘Karnataka has not seen such a severe drought in 30-40 years’
The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of KRS reservoir in Karnataka.
karnataka water crisis 2024
Water level at KRS dam in Karnataka at five-year low for February
R. Krishna Kumar
Bengaluru cityscape.
Premium
How Bengaluru forgot its geography and what it means for its residents
Preeti Zachariah
A businessman supplying water in a tanker to residents on Hesargatta Main Road in Bengaluru on March 5, 2024. The rates fixed by the Bengaluru district administration will be applicable for four months.
Karnataka water crisis 2024
Water tanker price capped at a maximum of ₹1200 within a 10 km radius
The Hindu Bureau
A private tanker selling water for a nominal rate at Hesargatta main road in Bengaluru.
karnataka water crisis 2024
Tanker owners say they travel over 15 km one way to fetch water, making price limit rules redundant
The Hindu Bureau
A private water supply tanker selling water for a nominal amount at Hesargatta main Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 5.
Bengaluru
Among 600 registered tankers, only 167 express willingness to work with the government 
The Hindu Bureau
In some areas of Bengaluru, residents are dependent entirely on tankers for delivery of water for drinking and domestic purposes.
karnataka water crisis 2024
Bengaluru water supply body bans use of drinking water for non-essential purposes, fine of ₹5,000 for violators
The Hindu Bureau
While apartment dwellers have access to water from a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), which is reused for gardening and washing vehicles, independent houses have no such option.
karnataka water crisis 2024
Residents of independent houses in Bengaluru raise concerns about BWSSB ban on using potable water for non-essential purposes
The Hindu Bureau
A person fills a glass with water from a dispenser in Bengaluru.
karnataka water crisis 2024
Private school in Bengaluru closes down for want of water
The Hindu Bureau
Public borewells will be accorded priority, while private borewells will be considered after a site inspection by concerned officials, BWSSB said.
Karnataka
BWSSB to crack the whip on unauthorised borewells
The Hindu Bureau
Water from the borewells will be treated and scientifically tested by IISc scientists and then supplied for non-consumption purposes.
water woes
BWSSB to tap into groundwater resources in Bengaluru  
The Hindu Bureau
The conversion of wetlands, illegal tree felling, mass tourism, and commercialisation are exacerbating the situation in the Cauvery river belt.
Bengaluru
‘Save Coorg’ calls trend as water crisis takes centre stage in Karnataka
K.C. Deepika
A representational photo of people trying to get water from a river.
karnataka water crisis 2024
Yadgir district in Karnataka is facing severe drinking water crisis
The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Dandur village fetch drinking water from a tanker.
Karnataka water crisis 2024
Many villages in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka face shortage of drinking water
G T Sathish

