Farmers seek release of water from reservoirs to canals 

March 06, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The farmers representing Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Associations and State Sugarcane Growers’ Association held a demonstration outside the Command Area Development Authority’s (CADA) premises in Mysuru on Wednesday seeking immediate release of water from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs to the canals to meet the requirements of water for drinking purposes and irrigation of standing crops.

Given the severe drought prevailing in the area, there is scarcity of drinking water for people as well as cattle and other animals. The standing crops of sugarcane, paddy, arecanut, coconut, plantains, and other vegetables were on the verge of drying up due to non-availability of water, said president of State Sugarcane Growers’ Association Kurubur Shanthakumar, who also heads the Federation of State Farmers’ Associations.

Hence, the irrigation authorities should immediately release water from KRS and Kabini reservoirs to the canals so that the lakes and other water bodies are filled up to provide drinking water to the cattle and other animals, besides saving the standing crops.

Release of water to the canals will also help raise the water table and recharge the groundwater so that water is available in the borewells, Mr. Shanthakumar claimed.

The protesting farmers handed over a memorandum addressed to the Chief Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, South Circle, in Mysuru, and urged the officials to announce the release of water from the reservoirs to the canals in the next three days.

If water is not released to canals from the reservoir, the farmers have threatened to lock up the offices of the Irrigation Department, he said.

He attributed the severe water crisis gripping the people of the region to the release of Cauvery water from the reservoirs to Tamil Nadu. He alleged that the interests of residents of Bengaluru and the farmers of Cauvery Command area had been sacrificed by releasing water from KRS and Kabini reservoir to Tamil Nadu.

Drought relief

As the State government had declared drought in the State, the government should give not only give a compensation of ₹25,000 per acre, but also a monthly allowance of ₹10,000 for every family of farmers to tide over the drought situation.

Mr. Shanthakumar, who addressed the farmers on the occasion, alleged that the Centre as well as the State government was treating the farmers shabbily and called upon the farmers to wage a relentless struggle and give strength to the farmers’ agitation in the national capital.