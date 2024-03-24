GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In a first, BWSSB imposes over ₹1 lakh fine in 21 cases for using potable water for non-essential purposes

March 24, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a first, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has fined people for using the Cauvery and borewell water for non-essential purposes. The violators are being fined on a campaign mode to save water at a time of an acute water crisis in the city.

According to data shared by the BWSSB, it has levied a total of ₹1,05,000 in 21 cases in seven different divisions.

The highest number of cases, 12, was filed in South East 1 division, while three cases were registered in South West 2 division. From South East 1 division alone, ₹60,000 fine amount was collected by the BWSSB.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, talking to The Hindu, said: “We have taken up this on a war footing as the city is reeling under an acute water crisis. We are implementing the rules on a campaign mode and in the coming days, more cases will be registered.”

According to officials, among the violators, many were found using water for washing cars and in the garden. Commercial establishments and industries will also come under the scanner for the use of water for non-essential purposes in the future, said officials, adding that watermen are keeping a tab everyday in their respective areas for violations and have been given stern instructions to be on high vigil.  Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru said this rule has been there from many years but BWSSB had failed to implement it. “Now, when the city is under stress for the want of water, the board is strictly implementing the same. This should continue even when there is no water scarcity to stop this practice,” he added.

Karnataka / bengaluru / water

