GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru district administration sets price limits for water tankers

The move to cap tanker prices comes amidst escalating demand and soaring price of tankers, particularly with all taluks in Bengaluru Urban district declared as drought-hit

March 07, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A businessman supplying water in a tanker to residents on Hesargatta Main Road in Bengaluru on March 5, 2024. The rates fixed by the Bengaluru district administration will be applicable for four months.

A businessman supplying water in a tanker to residents on Hesargatta Main Road in Bengaluru on March 5, 2024. The rates fixed by the Bengaluru district administration will be applicable for four months. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

In a bid to address water scarcity and skyrocketing tanker prices, Bengaluru district administration has capped water tanker prices at a maximum of ₹1,200 for a load of 12,000 litres. At present, a 12,000-litre tanker load costs anywhere between ₹1,800 and ₹2,500 depending on the locality. Whitefield and Varthur are some of areas worst hit by the drinking water crisis.

Following a recommendation from the Technical Advisory Committee and upon the request of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on behalf of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), rates have been fixed for a four-month period.

The move to cap tanker prices comes amidst escalating demand and soaring price of tankers, particularly with all taluks in Bengaluru Urban district declared as drought-hit.

Effective immediately, residents who order a 6000-litre water tanker are to pay ₹600 for delivery within a 5-kilometre radius while the charge for an 8000-litre tanker has been capped at ₹700.

For those requiring larger quantities, a 12000-litre water tanker is available for ₹1,000.

For distances beyond 5 kilometres but within 10 kilometres, the rates have been set slightly higher. A 6000-litre water tanker would cost ₹750 while the price for an 8000-litre tanker is ₹850. For the largest capacity 12,000-litre tanker, residents should be ready to pay ₹1,200.

The order does not specify the cost of a tanker load for distances beyond 10 km, which water tanker dealers say has now become the norm.

Deputy Commissioner K.A. Dayananda has issued the order, which specifies that businesses supplying water through tankers will now be subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well.

At present, 200 private tankers have been commandeered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by BWSSB and BBMP to deliver water for free to pockets dominated by the poor in 110 villages, and in erstwhile CMC and TMC areas.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / drinking water

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.