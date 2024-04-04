April 04, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Zilla Panchayat took stock of possible water scarcity in the district due to depleting water levels in reservoirs and plummeting groundwater table coupled with heat wave conditions.

A review meeting was convened on April 3 where Mysuru ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri said that 105 villages in the district have been flagged as likely to face drinking water scarcity over the next two months.

Authorities have tied up with owners of borewells in the private domain to fulfil drinking water requirements in seven villages. Officials and PDOs were instructed to ensure that they tap all possible sources, and ensure that there is no hardship due to water scarcity in any village.

While thrust is on ensuring drinking water, officials were also instructed to monitor the water quality to ensure that they meet the prescribed standards. Regular and random tests were prescribed to ascertain presence of arsenic, fluoride, nitrate content in water. Borewells testing positive for high arsenic, fluoride and nitrate content should be sealed and closed.

A survey of borewells has been ordered to identify those whose water yield had depleted so that alternative arrangements could be made. Apart from ensuring drinking water to tide over the summer, the ZP CEO instructed officials to rope in NGOs to create public awareness on judicious use and conservation of water.

Authorities have shared a circular of Dos and Don’ts, and precautions that need to be taken in view of the rise in temperature and heat wave conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that the maximum temperature could rise by 2-3 degree Celsius in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan districts during the next four days.