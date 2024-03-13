GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How can Bengaluru achieve water resilience? | In Focus podcast

In this episode, Dr Veena Sreenivasan sheds light on the Bengaluru water crisis, discussing its contributing factors and what can be done to lessen its severity.

March 13, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

With peak summer approaching, Bengaluru is already facing a water crisis. The city, which is dependent on the Cauvery river and groundwater for its freshwater needs, remains vulnerable to drought in the dry seasons and flooding in the monsoon months. With its bore wells having to contend with receding water tables, and tankers having to travel increasingly longer distances to fetch water, there is a big question mark over the city’s water security.

This was not always the case -- India’s IT capital used to have a system of tanks and parks that gave it water resilience. What happened to this infrastructure? How much water does the city need? What is the shortfall? And how can the shortfall be bridged in a sustainable way?

Guest: Dr Veena Sreenivasan, Executive Director, WELL (Water, Environment, Land and Livelihoods) Labs, Bengaluru.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

