No using potable water for pool and rain dance during Holi events: BWSSB 

March 20, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) issued the much-awaited guidelines for Holi (which falls on March 25) on Wednesday. While there is no restriction on the celebration of Holi in households or even as a public event, the Board has prohibited the use of potable water for any such event.

“There are no restrictions on the cultural celebration of Holi festival, but it is not right to organise rain dance and pool dance for monetary gains. Hence, in view of public welfare, Cauvery water or borewell water should not be used for rain dance and pool dance,” said V. Ramprasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB, in the order.

With more than 70 Holi events planned in the city involving rain dance and pool dances, citizens had raised concerns about wastage of water when there is a water crisis. The organisers had, however, defended their decision saying that only recycled water will be used for such events and there will be only 10-20% of water wastage.

BBMP asks citizens to report violations in water tanker price cap

In the wake of the water crisis, citizens are receiving automated calls from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asking them to report violations of the price cap on water tanker loads in the city on the helpline number 1533. The message said that if the water tanker suppliers were charging more than the rates fixed by the district administration, the citizens should report it to the BBMP helpline.

The district administration has capped the price of 12,000 litres of water tanker load at ₹1,200, when the distance between the source of water and its destination is within 10 km. However, most tanker operators argue that they are going as far as 20 km one way to fetch water and this price cap doesn’t apply to them. Despite the price cap, many residents of the outer zones complain that a 12,000 litre water tanker continues to cost ₹2,000.