BWSSB launches four apps to help Bengaluru navigate water crisis

March 14, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Thursday unveiled four mobile applications aimed at simplifying various processes related to water supply, amid a drinking water crisis the city is facing.

The four mobile applications launched are — Parisara Jalasnehi, Jala Samrakshak, Antharjala, and Jalamithra.

According to BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, Parisara Jalasnehi mobile application will monitor treated sewage from sewage treatment plants (STPs) which can be used by the public for purposes other than drinking. The application is expected to streamline STPs.

The Jala Samrakshak application will be used for penalising those who use drinking water for non-essential purposes. Recently, the BWSSB had issued an order banning the utilisation of drinking water for non-essential purposes.

The public can apply to dig borewells and collect the no objection certificate (NOC) for their residences through the Antharjala app. Recently in Whitefield, the residents started the campaign to stop illegal borewells after which much of the drilling was stopped by the authorities. The BWSSB also fined some borewell agencies for illegal drilling.

Jalamithra app was launched to monitor the leakage of water, drains issues, and also for other purposes of the BWSSB.

‘Neeru Ulisi’ campaign

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who launched ‘Neeru Ulisi Bengaluru Belasi’ (Save Water and Develop Bengaluru), said that 6,900 borewells in Bengaluru had gone dry and the city was now dependent on 7,000 borewells. It was important to create awareness among the public to judiciously use water, he said.

“We have tamed the water tanker mafia in Bengaluru which was charging exorbitant prices for the public. Water tankers are registered with the government and will provide water supply at the price fixed by the government. Even if the model code of conduct (ahead of the Lok Sabha elections) comes into effect, we will ensure water supply will not be affected in the city,” Mr. Shivakumar added.

Stating that the BJP was using the water crisis issue politically with the elections around the corner, Mr. Shivakumar added, “We are least bothered about their propaganda. We are honestly trying to solve the water problems of the city and we will need public cooperation in saving water.”