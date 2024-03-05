GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Among 600 registered tankers, only 167 express willingness to work with the government 

BWSSB has also started identifying irrigation and commercial borewells to meet the current need for drinking water

March 05, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
A private water supply tanker selling water for a nominal amount at Hesargatta main Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 5.

A private water supply tanker selling water for a nominal amount at Hesargatta main Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 5. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Although 600 water tankers have registered with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), only 167 tanker owners have expressed willingness to work with the government to supply water. 

The BBMP opened its website to register tankers on March 1 and the deadline is March 7. According to estimates, there are about 3,500 tankers, including oil tankers. The government has warned that tankers that fail to register will be seized.

A senior BBMP official talking to The Hindu said so far, 167 tankers have expressed willingness to work with the government. The government is yet to fix the prices for the water. The officer said the BBMP and BWSSB are yet to negotiate prices with the the Water Tankers’ Association (WTA).

The officer further said the BWSSB has also started identifying irrigation and commercial borewells to meet the current need for drinking water. Once the borewells are taken over, the private tankers will be used to supply water.  

Signature petition 

The residents in Bengaluru have started a signature petition to demand that BBMP and BWSSB resolve the water crisis. 

The residents have demanded the BWSSB mandate the industries to use treated water instead of borewell water. About 9,000 people have already signed the petition. 

In the petition, citizens have also said that the BBMP has to find a long-term solution and Cauvery water should not be used by industries as it is for drinking purposes. The petition also listed several solutions for the water crisis, predicting that it will increase over the years. 

