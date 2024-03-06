Hospitality sector becomes prudent with water usage  

March 06, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

From serving water in smaller glasses to reducing cutlery items in buffets, hotels and restaurants across Bengaluru are doing their bit to conserve water, amidst the ongoing crisis in the city. While most establishments have their own borewells and other water resources, the ones who are dependent on water tankers are facing the brunt.

“Our establishment has set up a rainwater recycling system with a capacity to store 100 litres of rainwater. This initiative allows us to harness natural precipitation for various non-potable purposes within the hotel premises, thereby reducing our reliance on municipal water sources,” said Irfan Khatry, Cluster General Manager - ibis Hotel Bengaluru.

While tanker supply has not been entirely affected, there is a difference between when the hoteliers would want the tanker to reach them and when it is actually reaching them. “We have to book tankers one day prior and the rates have skyrocketed,” said P.C. Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association.

Hotels and restaurants are aiming to conserve at least 20% water through these new conservation measures. “Buffets at star hotels require at least 15–20 cutlery items, we have asked them to reduce it. More than 60% of hotels in the city are placing empty glasses and full jugs on tables (instead of water filled glasses) so that customers can consume only as much water as they require and there will be no wastage. We will continue these measures for at least 60–90 days,” Mr. Rao said.

Utilising RO wastewater for washing utensils and cleaning washrooms, aerators for water taps and posters to educate consumers about water conservation are some of the measures taken up by restaurants. “Our taps have motion sensors and we have reduced the flow of water to what is sufficient, instead of letting it gush out. We are also serving drinking water in smaller glasses so that consumers can fill it up as and when they want. This will go a long way in saving water,” said Mukesh Tolani, owner of Toit Brewpub.

Hotels which provide accommodation have also resorted to novel methods for water conservation. Some hotels are providing tag on the bed where patrons can indicate if their towels or linens have not been used, so that they do not have to be washed unnecessarily.

Luxury hotels, which also house spas, are also being prudent with the water usage in their spas. Eco-friendly and biodegradable spa products are placed at the spa as they help minimise water usage and environmental impact. We have also installed water-efficient equipment such as low-flow showers, faucets, and hydrotherapy tubs to minimise water usage, during spa treatments,” said Natchimuthu Subbaraj, Director of Engineering, Conrad Bengaluru.