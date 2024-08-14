Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared | Features, specs, prices, and AI

During the ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, Google unveiled its Pixel 9 Pro Fold; its first foldable smartphone that will come to India.

While Google is a new entrant in this market, Samsung is an experienced player, as the South Korean electronics giant recently released its Galaxy Z Fold 6 model, besides the ‘Flip’ iteration from the same series.

Both the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 fall under the ultra-premium category, as their price tags cross ₹1.5 lakhs.

Let’s take a look at some other differences in terms of specs and features.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display 6.29-inch Actua display; 1080 x 2424 OLED 6.3-inch Dynamic 2x LTPO AMOLED cover screen; 1856 x 2160 Storage 16 + 256 GB 12 + 256 GB [goes up to 1 TB] Battery 4,650 mAh 4,400 mAh Chip Google Tensor G4/Titan M2 security coprocessor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Price ₹1,72,999 ₹1,64,999

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)