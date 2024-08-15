GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Independence Day LIVE: India gears up for 78th Independence day amid high security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address in a row

Updated - August 15, 2024 05:34 am IST

Published - August 15, 2024 05:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
India Gate illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Independence Day 2024, in New Delhi.

India Gate illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Independence Day 2024, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row at the Red Fort. Security was tightened across India with over 10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras and snipers deployed in Delhi and security camps set up in 13 villages in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Bastar region where the Tricolour will be hoisted for the first time to celebrate Independence Day

Also Read | I-Day celebrations: AI-based CCTV cameras, sharpshooters to guard Red Fort

Snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the Prime Minister and other VVIP guests at Red Fort in New Delhi. Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed in central and New Delhi. These cameras have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing identification of a person from a distance, the officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day on August 14 and emphasised the need to strengthen affirmative action as a tool for inclusion while urging the rejection of divisive tendencies rooted in perceived social hierarchies. She also said that India’s successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world.

Also Read | Tendencies that stoke discord on perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected: President Murmu

Meanwhile, Mr. Modi recalled the sufferings of people impacted by India’s partition and reiterated the commitment to always protecting the bonds of unity and brotherhood in the nation on August 14. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to all those who suffered during India’s partition in 1947, saying a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful country.

Track Live updates here:
  • August 15, 2024 05:33
    Google Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day with architecture-themed tribute

    As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, Google marked the day with a special doodle featuring architectural illustrations.

    Read the story here
  • August 15, 2024 04:46
    India-U.S. cooperation is expanding at a rapid pace: Blinken on Independence Day

    Congratulating the people of India on the occasion of their Independence Day, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the relationship between the two countries is expanding at a rapid pace. “On this momentous day (India’s Independence Day), we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of U.S.-Indian relations,” Mr. Blinken said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

    “U.S.-India cooperation is expanding at a rapid pace as we continue to work together to advance our shared vision of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. From climate and clean energy to defence and space technologies, U.S.-Indian bilateral cooperation is more wide-ranging and stronger than ever before,” he said.

    Mr. Blinken said India and the U.S. share a deep bond, which is founded on the two nations’ “shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity”. “I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and globally through the Indian diaspora, a joyous Independence Day,” he said.

    PTI

  • August 15, 2024 04:41
    PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address in a row

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row on Independence Day – the centrepiece annual event where he lays out his government’s agenda, presents its report card, makes important policy, and programme announcements and speaks about burning issues.

    Read the full story here

  • August 15, 2024 03:35
    Freedom from dependence, a new era in health care

    Freedom from dependence, a new era in health care

    India’s health-care system has emerged as a beacon of hope and excellence

  • August 15, 2024 03:35
    The trial that progressed rapidly towards Independence

    Decades after the Red Fort trial, it is hoped that India’s leaders find the wisdom to commit themselves again to what unites us citizens as a people, writes Shashi Tharoor.

    Read the piece here

  • August 15, 2024 03:34
    The seductive trap of the civil services

    The seductive trap of the civil services

    Ashok Lavasa on Independence Day: Public service neither has the monopoly nor does it provide any extraordinary opportunity to serve the nation

  • August 15, 2024 03:34
    India, a beacon of democracy

    Today, India is one of the last beacons of democratic hope among the nations of the Global South. Despite the rise of global pessimism towards liberal democracies, the re-emergence of anti-democratic forces in South Asia, and India’s own ongoing confrontation with polarisation, the Indian experiment with democracy that began this day 78 years ago boldly sustains, writes Kamal Haasan.

    Read the piece here

