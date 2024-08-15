Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row at the Red Fort. Security was tightened across India with over 10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras and snipers deployed in Delhi and security camps set up in 13 villages in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Bastar region where the Tricolour will be hoisted for the first time to celebrate Independence Day.

Snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the Prime Minister and other VVIP guests at Red Fort in New Delhi. Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed in central and New Delhi. These cameras have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing identification of a person from a distance, the officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day on August 14 and emphasised the need to strengthen affirmative action as a tool for inclusion while urging the rejection of divisive tendencies rooted in perceived social hierarchies. She also said that India’s successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world.

Meanwhile, Mr. Modi recalled the sufferings of people impacted by India’s partition and reiterated the commitment to always protecting the bonds of unity and brotherhood in the nation on August 14. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to all those who suffered during India’s partition in 1947, saying a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful country.