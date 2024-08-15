GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Kolkata doctor rape and murder LIVE updates: Mob vandalises R.G. Kar Hospital emergency building; doctors say they are ‘terrified’

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal reaches the area near R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital

Updated - August 15, 2024 03:05 am IST

Published - August 15, 2024 02:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Scene from outside the emergency building of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital after clashes erupted at the protest site on August 15, 2024, at midnight.

Scene from outside the emergency building of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital after clashes erupted at the protest site on August 15, 2024, at midnight. | Photo Credit: Shrabana Chatterjee

Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata shortly after midnight on August 15 and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital last week. A group of people, disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at policemen, they said.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the vandalism was carried out by “TMC goons” sent by party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime. The Calcutta High Court has ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Track latest updates here:

  • August 15, 2024 02:57
    Watch: Reporters diary on how R.G. Kar protests have engulfed the medical fraternity in Bengal

    Watch: Reporters diary on how R.G. Kar protests have engulfed the medical fraternity in Bengal

    Protests continued to rage across medical colleges in West Bengal on Sunday over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, affecting services for the third consecutive day

  • August 15, 2024 02:56
    ​Violence, most foul: On Kolkata doctor rape and murder

    Some excesses are more excessive than others; it is fair to count rape among the most egregious violations of human rights. The recent horrific rape and murder of the Kolkata postgraduate medical student in what should have been a haven for her — a State-run hospital she was working in — must give the nation pause. 

    Read the opinion piece here

  • August 15, 2024 02:48
    Miscreants vandalise property at R.G. Kar hospital, pelt stones at policemen
  • August 15, 2024 02:39
    As per reports, the mob vandalised not only the protest stage of doctors inside R.G. Kar Hospital but also a stage set up by SFI and DYFI supporters outside the main entrance of the hospital.

    - Shiv Sahay Singh

  • August 15, 2024 02:33
    Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari calls for the deployment of Central forces in the area around R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

    - Shiv Sahay Singh

  • August 15, 2024 02:27
    Cops blame ‘malicious media campaign against Kolkata Police’ for clashes at R.G. Kar Hospital

    “What has happened here is because of a malicious media campaign against Kolkata Police. What has Kolkata Police not done? We have never said that there is one person. But scientific evidence takes time. I can not arrest any persons on the basis of rumours. We have been transparent. The case has now been transferred to CBI. The motivated media campaign has put Kolkata Police in poor light. I am telling you from the core of my heart that we have not tried to save anyone,” said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal.

    - Shiv Sahay Singh

  • August 15, 2024 02:18
    Read The Hindu’s complete coverage on the Kolkata rape and murder case

    Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

    Woman doctor found murdered in Kolkata hospital, suspect charged with rape and murder based on evidence and testimonies.

  • August 15, 2024 02:16
    Police fires tear gas shells to disperse mob at R.G. Kar Hospital protest site. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal reaches the area near R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

    - Shiv Sahay Singh

  • August 15, 2024 02:10
    Protest venue of doctors at R.G. Kar Medical College vandalised. Miscreants entered emergency building and ransacked hospital property. Several police vehicles attacked.

    - Shiv Sahay Singh

  • August 15, 2024 02:10
    Abhishek Banerjee condemns ‘hooliganism and vandalism’ at R.G. Kar Hospital

  • August 15, 2024 02:08
    Scenes from inside the emergency building of R.G. Kar Hospital
  • August 15, 2024 02:08
    Violence erupts at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital

  • August 15, 2024 02:07
    Clashes erupt at R.G. Kar Hospital; thousands demand justice at ‘Reclaim the Night’ march

    Thousands of women from all walks of life hit the streets across West Bengal at the stroke of midnight today, protesting the horrific ​rape-murder of a doctor on duty​ at a Kolkata hospital last week.

    Spurred by the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign, which gained momentum through social media, the protests began at 11:55 p.m., aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and spread across key areas in both small towns and big cities, including several landmarks in Kolkata. However, the protests were marked by violence in some areas.

    Read the report here

