Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata shortly after midnight on August 15 and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital last week. A group of people, disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at policemen, they said.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the vandalism was carried out by “TMC goons” sent by party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime. The Calcutta High Court has ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

