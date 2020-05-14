Coronavirus lockdown | NHRC issues notices to States

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notice to the Maharashtra government over the “inappropriate approach” adopted for the release of prisoners to avoid the SARS-CoV-2 infection and the incident of a pregnant migrant giving birth on the road.

In the second case, it also issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government as the woman was walking from Maharashtra to Satna, her home town, when she was forced to give birth on the road.

Taking cognisance of a complaint by its prison monitor Maja Daruwala, the NHRC noted that “allegedly, the policy adopted by the Maharashtra government to decongest jails has arisen due to the misinterpretation of directions given by the Supreme Court in the matter”.

She asked the NHRC for its intervention to ensure the safety of prisoners.

“The Commission has observed that it is aware of the fact that in many jails, the prisoners as well as the staff members have fallen prey to COVID-19 owing to overcrowding, lack of manpower and medical facilities,” an NHRC statement said.

In the second case, the NHRC took cognisance suo motu of media reports on Tuesday about a pregnant woman, who was walking with her husband from Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna, when she developed labour pain.

She gave birth on the road, resting for two hours and continuing to walk the remaining 150 km.

“The Commission has observed that this incident amounts to sheer negligence of the state authorities, resulting in violation of human rights of the victim woman,” another statement said.

The NHRC asked Chief Secretaries of both States for a report in four weeks.