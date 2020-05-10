Coronavirus lockdown | Three migrant workers on way to Uttar Pradesh die on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border

Three migrant workers who were on their way to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foot for their home states from Maharashtra in the last few weeks amid lockdown on account for coronavirus.

While autopsy reports were yet to be available, doctors said the possible cause of deaths was fatigue and dehydration in peak summer heat.

The deceased, who were traveling separately, were identified as Lalluram (55), resident of village Chhudiya in Prayagraj district, Prem Bahadur (50), resident of Siddharth Nagar and Anees Ahmed (42) of Hardas Girja village of Fatehpur.

Their health deteriorated when they reached near Sendhwa on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, said Sendhwa Police Station in-charge D.S. Parihar.

They had started walking from various towns in Maharashtra where they worked, and took lift in vehicles wherever possible, he said.

Fellow travelers took them to hospitals with the help of private and police vehicles after their condition deteriorated, but all three were declared brought dead.

A doctor at Sendhwa’s civil hospital, where two of the deceased were taken, said that possible cause of the deaths may be dehydration and fatigue due to scorching heat, which can lead to heart-attack.

But the causes can not be ascertained unless autopsy was conducted, he added.