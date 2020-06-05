Coronavirus lockdown | Deaths in Shramik trains not due to lack of food, water, says government

The government on Friday told the Supreme Court that not a single migrant worker had died in Shramik trains due to lack of food, water or medication. Their deaths were due to “earlier illnesses”.

Explaining reports about deaths in Shramik special trains, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta briefed the court that "an enquiry found that no deaths were caused by lack of food, water or medication... The people who died had some earlier illnesses. Railways has the details. People who showed signs of illness were shifted to the nearest hospitals".

No official number

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi said news reports show a total of 80 individuals lost their lives while travelling on the Shramik Special trains. However, no official number has been released till date. Further, media reports again say a total of 644 migrant labourers died in the lockdown. “Absence of data on the actual number of migrant labourers aggravates these calamities by leaving the administering agencies, under-prepared to deal with the challenges,” Mr. Singhvi argued.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the government has not yet revealed the “minimum standards” of hygiene, food and water quality it had mandated in relief camps, etc.

But Mr. Mehta said the "substantial part of the ordeal is over". Approximately a crore of migrant workers have "reached their destinations", he said.

"Now we will provide trains to any State who wants them," Mr. Mehta assured the court.

The Centre has been running the Shramik trains from May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers during the national lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Railways have run 4,228 trains to transport stranded migrant workers till June 3.

He said the Railways ran an average 250 trains a day for the workers. Tamil Nadu had wanted 26 trains while Kerala asked for 66. Maharashtra asked for a 800-odd trains.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the transportation of migrant workers back to their villages should be over in the next 15 days. It reserved final orders in the suo motu case for June 9.

Onus on States

Justice Bhushan said the court would pass directions to States to conduct fool-proof registration of workers who have reached home. The onus is on the respective State governments to launch employment schemes and assimilate the workers who have returned from other States, he said. Information about the migrant workers should be gathered at village, block and district levels. States should arrange proper counselling sessions for them to put them back on their feet.

“It is in your hands to take care of them,” Justice Bhushan addressed the States.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, for Bihar, which has seen a large influx of workers, said it has already mapped their skill-sets in order to tailor employment schemes for them.

Mr. Mehta said the current quarantining system conducted by States is effective in stopping the spread of the virus. “Please do not touch the existing system of quarantining. They are very crucial in preventing the infection from spreading,” he addressed the court.