Coronavirus lockdown | Eight migrant workers killed in Madhya Pradesh road accidents

An injured migrant worker in helped by others after the truck in which they were travelling collided with another vehicle in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on May 16, 2020.

An injured migrant worker in helped by others after the truck in which they were travelling collided with another vehicle in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on May 16, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 29 others were injured in such incidents.

Eight migrant workers, including four women, were killed in three separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh on May 16, the police said. At least 29 others were injured in these accidents, which took place in Sagar, Guna and Barwani districts.

Four women and two men were killed in an accident where a truck carrying them overturned near Sagar, said Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi. In Guna district, a person was killed when the tempo in which he was travelling overturned near Bhadora.

They were heading to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra when the truck carrying them overturned on Sagar-Kanpur Road, 70 km from Sagar district headquarters, at around 10 a.m., Additional SP Praveen Bhuria had informed earlier.

Five of them were killed on the spot and 19 others injured. They were rushed to a government hospital at Banda, where one victim died later. The truck was carrying bundles of clothes on top of which migrant travellers were sitting, police said. A woman, who was among survivors, said that they were from three families returning from Nalasopara near Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh.

In another tragedy at Guna district, a family from Dharavi in Mumbai was returning from Pratapgarh in U.P. when their tempo overturned while trying to avoid hitting a bike. They had been stuck in Dharavi due to the lockdown. Sharafat Ali, 45, a Mumbai resident, died while 11 others were injured, two of them seriously, Guna Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shivani Garg said.

In Barwani, Aniket Thakur, 22, a resident of Azamgarh, was killed when another vehicle rammed into the truck he was travelling near Gavghati on Agra-Mumbai Road.

Nagalwadi Police Station in-charge Majhar Khan said the truck was carrying 45 migrant labourers from Mumbai to Azamgarh.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 10:00:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-lockdown-eight-migrant-workers-killed-in-madhya-pradesh-road-accidents/article31603252.ece

